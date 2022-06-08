Why Should We Buy Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Stock?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has seen 2.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.28B, closed the last trade at $4.95 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 6.22% during that session. The KC stock price is -731.11% off its 52-week high price of $41.14 and 49.49% above the 52-week low of $2.50. The 3-month trading volume is 6.96 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Sporting 6.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the KC stock price touched $4.95 or saw a rise of 5.89%. Year-to-date, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares have moved -68.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have changed 46.02%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $81.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34.74 while the price target rests at a high of $216.56. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4274.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -601.82% from current levels.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.71% over the past 6 months, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $309.38 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $356.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $280.64 million and $340.87 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.20% for the current quarter and 4.70% for the next.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on November 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.48% with a share float percentage of 26.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited having a total of 230 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Trust Advisors LP with over 13.73 million shares worth more than $216.31 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, First Trust Advisors LP held 5.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with the holding of over 10.93 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $172.18 million and represent 4.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.28% shares in the company for having 12.75 million shares of worth $85.93 million while later fund manager owns 2.86 million shares of worth $45.04 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.