Why Should Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Be In Your Portfolio?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) has a beta value of 2.80 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.02M, closed the last trade at $0.13 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -0.76% during that session. The CSCW stock price is -861.54% off its 52-week high price of $1.25 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $0.11. The 3-month trading volume is 9.85 million shares.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) trade information

Sporting -0.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the CSCW stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 8.45%. Year-to-date, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares have moved -74.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) have changed 0.23%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -73.71% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 54.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 68.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

CSCW Dividends

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.36% with a share float percentage of 0.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.37 million shares worth more than $84895.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 0.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51858.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.29% shares in the company for having 0.34 million shares of worth $0.15 million while later fund manager owns 55164.0 shares of worth $13029.0 as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.