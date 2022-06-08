Why Invest In VEON Ltd. (VEON) Stock?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 1.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.08B, closed the recent trade at $0.50 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 1.41% during that session. The VEON stock price is -376.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.38 and 52.0% above the 52-week low of $0.24. The 3-month trading volume is 19.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VEON Ltd. (VEON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

Sporting 1.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the VEON stock price touched $0.50 or saw a rise of 1.96%. Year-to-date, VEON Ltd. shares have moved -71.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have changed -13.19%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.39% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.55 while the price target rests at a high of $2.55. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -410.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -410.0% from the levels at last check today.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -71.55% over the past 6 months, compared to -1.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.05 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.10% over the past 5 years.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.88% with a share float percentage of 50.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VEON Ltd. having a total of 141 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Exor Capital LLP with over 106.43 million shares worth more than $72.67 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Exor Capital LLP held 6.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Exor Capital LLP, with the holding of over 106.43 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.67 million and represent 6.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik International Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Russia ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 7.79 million shares of worth $11.14 million while later fund manager owns 7.18 million shares of worth $12.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.