Why Invest In AEye Inc. (LIDR) Stock?

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) has seen 2.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $572.04M, closed the last trade at $3.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -4.63% during that session. The LIDR stock price is -250.0% off its 52-week high price of $12.25 and 26.0% above the 52-week low of $2.59. The 3-month trading volume is 756.58K shares.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

Sporting -4.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the LIDR stock price touched $3.50 or saw a rise of 44.71%. Year-to-date, AEye Inc. shares have moved -27.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -40.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) have changed -33.71%.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AEye Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -32.65%, compared to 5.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 73.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $730k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $930k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.28% with a share float percentage of 43.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AEye Inc. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Motors Holdings LLC with over 14.06 million shares worth more than $68.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, General Motors Holdings LLC held 8.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is KPCB XVI Associates, LLC, with the holding of over 13.86 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75.84 million and represent 8.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.91% shares in the company for having 1.43 million shares of worth $6.91 million while later fund manager owns 0.66 million shares of worth $3.21 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.