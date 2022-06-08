Why Do You Need To Add Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) To Your Portfolio?

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.09M, closed the last trade at $1.71 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 3.01% during that session. The BTTX stock price is -1619.3% off its 52-week high price of $29.40 and 46.78% above the 52-week low of $0.91. The 3-month trading volume is 6.57 million shares.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Sporting 3.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the BTTX stock price touched $1.71 or saw a rise of 8.56%. Year-to-date, Better Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -63.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) have changed -9.04%.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Better Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.01%, compared to 11.00% for the industry.

BTTX Dividends

Better Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 64.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.80% with a share float percentage of 50.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Better Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Farallon Capital Management Llc with over 1.35 million shares worth more than $6.28 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Farallon Capital Management Llc held 5.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sectoral Asset Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.88 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.74 million and represent 3.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.91% shares in the company for having 0.92 million shares of worth $3.57 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $0.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.