Why Do Investors Buy Stock In BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)?

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) has seen 2.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $331.55M, closed the last trade at $2.50 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.46% during that session. The BKSY stock price is -428.0% off its 52-week high price of $13.20 and 60.0% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 35.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.35 million shares.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) trade information

Sporting 2.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the BKSY stock price touched $2.50 or saw a rise of 24.92%. Year-to-date, BlackSky Technology Inc. shares have moved -44.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) have changed 82.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -68.39% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 80.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $15 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $8 million and $7.94 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 81.20% for the current quarter and 89.00% for the next.

BKSY Dividends

BlackSky Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.82% with a share float percentage of 42.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BlackSky Technology Inc. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 5.0 million shares worth more than $22.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 4.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Senator Investment Group, LP, with the holding of over 3.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.22 million and represent 2.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 0.83 million shares of worth $3.71 million while later fund manager owns 0.76 million shares of worth $3.4 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.