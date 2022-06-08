Why Buy Stock In Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST)?

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) has seen 2.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.30B, closed the last trade at $4.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -9.33% during that session. The MVST stock price is -280.62% off its 52-week high price of $15.91 and 29.43% above the 52-week low of $2.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Sporting -9.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the MVST stock price touched $4.18 or saw a rise of 27.43%. Year-to-date, Microvast Holdings Inc. shares have moved -26.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) have changed -11.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 20.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Microvast Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.83%, compared to 14.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $43.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $43.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 15 and August 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.91% with a share float percentage of 63.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Microvast Holdings Inc. having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 10.99 million shares worth more than $73.61 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Luxor Capital Group, LP held 3.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Spring Creek Capital LLC, with the holding of over 6.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.2 million and represent 1.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.04% shares in the company for having 3.15 million shares of worth $17.81 million while later fund manager owns 3.12 million shares of worth $20.93 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.