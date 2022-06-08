When Will JD.com Inc. (JD) Be Worth Investing In?

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 6.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.36B, closed the recent trade at $64.94 per share which meant it gained $3.2 on the day or 5.18% during that session. The JD stock price is -39.22% off its 52-week high price of $90.41 and 37.57% above the 52-week low of $40.54. The 3-month trading volume is 16.94 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JD.com Inc. (JD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 8 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 53 have rated it as a Hold, with 42 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Sporting 5.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the JD stock price touched $64.94 or saw a fall of -0.11%. Year-to-date, JD.com Inc. shares have moved -9.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have changed 13.82%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $545.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $371.20 while the price target rests at a high of $775.70. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1094.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -471.6% from the levels at last check today.

JD.com Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JD.com Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.65%, compared to -6.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -36.80% and -22.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.00%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $35.2 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $42.74 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $31.44 billion and $38.73 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.00% for the current quarter and 10.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -107.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.24%.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 11 and August 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.41% with a share float percentage of 28.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JD.com Inc. having a total of 978 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 53.73 million shares worth more than $3.76 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 3.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 25.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.8 billion and represent 1.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 10.27 million shares of worth $769.25 million while later fund manager owns 8.06 million shares of worth $565.07 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.60% of company’s outstanding stock.