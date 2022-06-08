What Is So Great About ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)?

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $411.92M, closed the recent trade at $4.11 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 5.38% during that session. The TDUP stock price is -675.18% off its 52-week high price of $31.86 and 9.73% above the 52-week low of $3.71. The 3-month trading volume is 934.16K shares.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Sporting 5.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the TDUP stock price touched $4.11 or saw a rise of 10.85%. Year-to-date, ThredUp Inc. shares have moved -69.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) have changed -37.70%.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ThredUp Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.22%, compared to 4.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40.00% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.90%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $76.78 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $81.29 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.52% with a share float percentage of 99.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ThredUp Inc. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.84 million shares worth more than $99.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 13.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Artisan Small Cap Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.07% shares in the company for having 3.56 million shares of worth $45.46 million while later fund manager owns 2.19 million shares of worth $27.97 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.74% of company’s outstanding stock.