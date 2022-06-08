Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 2.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.35M, closed the last trade at $0.02 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 2.70% during that session. The GNCA stock price is -13300.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.68 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.01. The 3-month trading volume is 7.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) trade information

Sporting 2.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the GNCA stock price touched $0.02 or saw a rise of 72.45%. Year-to-date, Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -98.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -68.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) have changed -91.53%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.16 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -44900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -700.0% from current levels.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -98.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.17%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -216.70% and -280.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -74.40%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 49.00% over the past 5 years.

GNCA Dividends

Genocea Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.60% with a share float percentage of 62.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genocea Biosciences Inc. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 10.38 million shares worth more than $12.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 17.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 5.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.9 million and represent 8.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.07% shares in the company for having 1.21 million shares of worth $1.41 million while later fund manager owns 0.28 million shares of worth $0.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.