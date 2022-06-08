Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) Lower

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $169.11M, closed the recent trade at $2.10 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 8.25% during that session. The WIMI stock price is -205.24% off its 52-week high price of $6.41 and 24.76% above the 52-week low of $1.58. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Sporting 8.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the WIMI stock price touched $2.10 or saw a fall of -0.73%. Year-to-date, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. shares have moved -36.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) have changed 3.74%.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.57% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.60%.

WIMI Dividends

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.90% with a share float percentage of 5.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.55 million shares worth more than $1.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 47346.0 shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 28988.0 shares of worth $77108.0 as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.