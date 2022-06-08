Wall Street Was Disappointed By Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG)’s -0.01% Stock Price Decline

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.02M, closed the last trade at $0.71 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -0.01% during that session. The PSHG stock price is -764.79% off its 52-week high price of $6.14 and 12.68% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 512.90K shares.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information

Sporting -0.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the PSHG stock price touched $0.71 or saw a rise of 6.3%. Year-to-date, Performance Shipping Inc. shares have moved -80.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) have changed -73.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 13330.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -745.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -745.07% from current levels.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Performance Shipping Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 96.37%, compared to 21.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1.50% and 28.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 68.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.46 million and $4.04 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 41.60% for the current quarter and 46.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -368.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

PSHG Dividends

Performance Shipping Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 28 and August 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 56.35%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.33% with a share float percentage of 9.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Performance Shipping Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ruffer LLP with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.32 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Ruffer LLP held 4.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 51134.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 2.10% of shares outstanding.