Wall Street Was Disappointed By Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)’s -0.25% Stock Price Decline

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 8.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.83B, closed the recent trade at $13.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.25% during that session. The F stock price is -88.83% off its 52-week high price of $25.87 and 11.9% above the 52-week low of $12.07. The 3-month trading volume is 64.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ford Motor Company (F) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.44.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

Sporting -0.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the F stock price touched $13.70 or saw a rise of 1.86%. Year-to-date, Ford Motor Company shares have moved -33.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) have changed -3.31%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.80 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -133.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.87% from the levels at last check today.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ford Motor Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.75%, compared to 8.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 238.50% and 11.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.60%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.29 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $38.43 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 22.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 74.15%.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Company is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 2.91%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.56% with a share float percentage of 59.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ford Motor Company having a total of 1,999 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 298.63 million shares worth more than $6.2 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 272.69 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.61 billion and represent 6.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 111.54 million shares of worth $2.32 billion while later fund manager owns 83.13 million shares of worth $1.73 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.