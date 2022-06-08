Wall Street Was Disappointed By Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI)’s 96.40% Stock Price Incline

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) has seen 18.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.90M, closed the last trade at $2.18 per share which meant it gained $1.07 on the day or 96.40% during that session. The AUVI stock price is -457.34% off its 52-week high price of $12.15 and 60.09% above the 52-week low of $0.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information

Sporting 96.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the AUVI stock price touched $2.18 or saw a rise of 3.11%. Year-to-date, Applied UV Inc. shares have moved -19.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 120.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) have changed 93.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 48520.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -377.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.26% from current levels.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Applied UV Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.53%, compared to 14.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -45.50% and 39.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 57.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.71 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.31 million and $2.55 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 60.40% for the current quarter and 69.80% for the next.

AUVI Dividends

Applied UV Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.24% with a share float percentage of 6.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied UV Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $0.39 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Advisor Group, Inc., with the holding of over 75804.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.67% shares in the company for having 86071.0 shares of worth $0.23 million while later fund manager owns 59088.0 shares of worth $0.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.