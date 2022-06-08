Thor Industries Inc. (THO) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 0.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.32B, closed the recent trade at $77.27 per share which meant it gained $1.04 on the day or 1.36% during that session. The THO stock price is -66.78% off its 52-week high price of $128.87 and 14.25% above the 52-week low of $66.26. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) trade information

Sporting 1.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the THO stock price touched $77.27 or saw a rise of 1.62%. Year-to-date, Thor Industries Inc. shares have moved -26.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) have changed -7.44%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Thor Industries Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.33%, compared to 31.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.90% and 1.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.00%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.13 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.99 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 194.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.90%.

THO Dividends

Thor Industries Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.72 at a share yield of 2.26%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.81%.

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.95% with a share float percentage of 106.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Thor Industries Inc. having a total of 572 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 5.41 million shares worth more than $561.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC held 9.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with the holding of over 5.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $561.51 million and represent 9.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.21% shares in the company for having 2.32 million shares of worth $240.31 million while later fund manager owns 1.54 million shares of worth $145.56 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.