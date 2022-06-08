The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected To Rise 71.83% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 2.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $579.50M, closed the recent trade at $31.55 per share which meant it lost -$6.45 on the day or -16.99% during that session. The LOVE stock price is -193.22% off its 52-week high price of $92.51 and 17.43% above the 52-week low of $26.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 485.06K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Lovesac Company (LOVE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) trade information

Sporting -16.99% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the LOVE stock price touched $31.55 or saw a rise of 18.81%. Year-to-date, The Lovesac Company shares have moved -42.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have changed -8.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $112.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.83% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $95.00 while the price target rests at a high of $130.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -312.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -201.11% from the levels at last check today.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Lovesac Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.74%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -261.50% and -23.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $115.62 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $134.72 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 49.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 197.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

LOVE Dividends

The Lovesac Company is expected to release its next earnings report between April 12 and April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.14% with a share float percentage of 109.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Lovesac Company having a total of 218 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 1.54 million shares worth more than $101.75 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 10.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P., with the holding of over 1.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.58 million and represent 9.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.03% shares in the company for having 0.91 million shares of worth $49.08 million while later fund manager owns 0.77 million shares of worth $32.69 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.09% of company’s outstanding stock.