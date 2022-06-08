TechnipFMC plc (FTI): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 1.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.81B, closed the recent trade at $8.47 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.30% during that session. The FTI stock price is -26.33% off its 52-week high price of $10.70 and 34.47% above the 52-week low of $5.55. The 3-month trading volume is 9.48 million shares.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Sporting 0.30% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the FTI stock price touched $8.47 or saw a rise of 0.59%. Year-to-date, TechnipFMC plc shares have moved 42.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have changed 8.62%.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TechnipFMC plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 144.44%, compared to 18.60% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.36 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.73 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42.80% over the past 5 years.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.60% with a share float percentage of 95.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TechnipFMC plc having a total of 412 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 51.19 million shares worth more than $303.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pzena Investment Management Llc, with the holding of over 27.29 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $211.46 million and represent 6.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.09% shares in the company for having 23.01 million shares of worth $136.22 million while later fund manager owns 15.49 million shares of worth $106.13 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.43% of company’s outstanding stock.