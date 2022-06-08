Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MITO) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 6.60%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.22M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 6.60% during that session. The MITO stock price is -607.69% off its 52-week high price of $1.84 and 38.46% above the 52-week low of $0.16. The 3-month trading volume is 2.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) trade information

Sporting 6.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the MITO stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 3.7%. Year-to-date, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares have moved -68.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) have changed 45.21%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -707.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -284.62% from current levels.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -66.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 94.34%, compared to 0.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and -100.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.20% over the past 5 years.

MITO Dividends

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.90% with a share float percentage of 8.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 0.48 million shares worth more than $0.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Ikarian Capital, LLC held 0.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.