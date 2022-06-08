Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -0.52% Stock Price Decline

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $150.58M, closed the last trade at $1.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.52% during that session. The LAB stock price is -289.12% off its 52-week high price of $7.51 and 15.03% above the 52-week low of $1.64. The 3-month trading volume is 916.94K shares.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Sporting -0.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the LAB stock price touched $1.93 or saw a rise of 5.39%. Year-to-date, Standard BioTools Inc. shares have moved -50.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) have changed -34.58%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -210.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -210.88% from current levels.

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.59% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $32.79 million and $31.02 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -19.20% for the current quarter and -3.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -6.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.06%.

LAB Dividends

Standard BioTools Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.22% with a share float percentage of 105.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Standard BioTools Inc. having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Indaba Capital Management, L.P. with over 7.45 million shares worth more than $29.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Indaba Capital Management, L.P. held 9.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.13 million and represent 7.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.28% shares in the company for having 4.08 million shares of worth $13.33 million while later fund manager owns 3.42 million shares of worth $13.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.43% of company’s outstanding stock.