Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) has seen 1.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $260.83M, closed the last trade at $1.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -10.53% during that session. The SPIR stock price is -1047.06% off its 52-week high price of $19.50 and 26.47% above the 52-week low of $1.25. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) trade information

Sporting -10.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the SPIR stock price touched $1.70 or saw a rise of 15.0%. Year-to-date, Spire Global Inc. shares have moved -49.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) have changed 1.19%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.70 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -252.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 58.82% from current levels.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spire Global Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.54%, compared to 7.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 100.90%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.5 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

SPIR Dividends

Spire Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.77% with a share float percentage of 41.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spire Global Inc. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deer Management Co. LLC with over 7.28 million shares worth more than $24.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Deer Management Co. LLC held 5.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.9 million and represent 3.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.98% shares in the company for having 1.36 million shares of worth $4.61 million while later fund manager owns 0.58 million shares of worth $1.95 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.