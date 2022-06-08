Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Gained 28.55% In One Month

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.22B, closed the recent trade at $99.57 per share which meant it lost -$1.82 on the day or -1.80% during that session. The SQM stock price is -16.26% off its 52-week high price of $115.76 and 58.55% above the 52-week low of $41.27. The 3-month trading volume is 2.00 million shares.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) trade information

Sporting -1.80% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the SQM stock price touched $99.57 or saw a rise of 6.75%. Year-to-date, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares have moved 101.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) have changed 28.55%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 84.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 288.78%, compared to -24.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12,700.00% and 500.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 88.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.28 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.48 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 227.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.60%.

SQM Dividends

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.19 at a share yield of 3.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.05%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.90% with a share float percentage of 42.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. having a total of 423 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.63 million shares worth more than $284.13 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 3.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.89 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $418.97 million and represent 3.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 3.81 million shares of worth $251.9 million while later fund manager owns 3.04 million shares of worth $164.65 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.13% of company’s outstanding stock.