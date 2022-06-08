Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $68.29M, closed the last trade at $3.57 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 10.87% during that session. The LITM stock price is -415.97% off its 52-week high price of $18.42 and 32.21% above the 52-week low of $2.42. The 3-month trading volume is 654.27K shares.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) trade information

Sporting 10.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the LITM stock price touched $3.57 or saw a rise of 6.3%. Year-to-date, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. shares have moved -38.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) have changed -7.75%.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.04% over the past 6 months.

LITM Dividends

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 65.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.99% with a share float percentage of 5.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Snow Lake Resources Ltd. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arosa Capital Management LP with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $0.76 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Arosa Capital Management LP held 0.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Murchinson Ltd., with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.59 million and represent 0.58% of shares outstanding.