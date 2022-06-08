Shares Of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) Decreased By -18.05% In A Month

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.15B, closed the last trade at $7.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -6.31% during that session. The STRY stock price is -52.88% off its 52-week high price of $10.90 and 13.88% above the 52-week low of $6.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 515.91K shares.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) trade information

Sporting -6.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the STRY stock price touched $7.13 or saw a rise of 34.59%. Year-to-date, Starry Group Holdings Inc. shares have moved -27.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) have changed -18.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -40.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -26.23% from current levels.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -27.61% over the past 6 months, compared to -14.30% for the industry.

STRY Dividends

Starry Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.36% with a share float percentage of 81.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Starry Group Holdings Inc. having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 3.29 million shares worth more than $26.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Millennium Management LLC held 2.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Weiss Asset Management LP, with the holding of over 2.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.21 million and represent 1.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.67% shares in the company for having 1.05 million shares of worth $8.38 million while later fund manager owns 0.41 million shares of worth $3.28 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.