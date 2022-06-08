Shares Of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Declined -2.22% In One Month

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) has seen 2.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $514.80M, closed the recent trade at $1.78 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 34.85% during that session. The OCFT stock price is -656.74% off its 52-week high price of $13.47 and 44.38% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) trade information

Sporting 34.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the OCFT stock price touched $1.78 or saw a fall of -5.95%. Year-to-date, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares have moved -46.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) have changed -2.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.51, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.54% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.43 while the price target rests at a high of $16.77. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -842.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -148.88% from the levels at last check today.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.07%, compared to 14.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.10% and 28.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $139.31 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $165.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $126.57 million and $168.13 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.10% for the current quarter and -1.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 0.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.19%.

OCFT Dividends

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 31 and February 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.65% with a share float percentage of 17.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 9.43 million shares worth more than $23.3 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 2.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 7.35 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.16 million and represent 1.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.83% shares in the company for having 7.13 million shares of worth $14.26 million while later fund manager owns 5.97 million shares of worth $14.74 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.53% of company’s outstanding stock.