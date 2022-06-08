Shares Of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Gain 13.45% In A Month

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 2.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.08B, closed the recent trade at $14.63 per share which meant it lost -$1.06 on the day or -6.76% during that session. The GOGL stock price is -12.51% off its 52-week high price of $16.46 and 48.12% above the 52-week low of $7.59. The 3-month trading volume is 4.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.75.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) trade information

Sporting -6.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the GOGL stock price touched $14.63 or saw a rise of 11.12%. Year-to-date, Golden Ocean Group Limited shares have moved 68.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) have changed 13.45%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.36% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -57.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.81% from the levels at last check today.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Golden Ocean Group Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 65.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.29%, compared to 21.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.82 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.20% over the past 5 years.

GOGL Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between November 17 and November 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.00 at a share yield of 12.75%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.69% with a share float percentage of 43.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golden Ocean Group Limited having a total of 202 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 8.47 million shares worth more than $104.8 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 4.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Folketrygdfondet, with the holding of over 8.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $100.73 million and represent 4.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.68% shares in the company for having 3.33 million shares of worth $30.12 million while later fund manager owns 2.37 million shares of worth $29.3 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.