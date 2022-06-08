SES AI Corporation (SES): Why Is The Stock Strong?

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.01B, closed the last trade at $5.32 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 7.26% during that session. The SES stock price is -115.6% off its 52-week high price of $11.47 and 19.17% above the 52-week low of $4.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 886.92K shares.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

Sporting 7.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the SES stock price touched $5.32 or saw a rise of 23.01%. Year-to-date, SES AI Corporation shares have moved -46.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) have changed -11.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -125.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -125.56% from current levels.

SES AI Corporation (SES) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -47.06% over the past 6 months.

SES Dividends

SES AI Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.49% with a share float percentage of 56.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SES AI Corporation having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TFC Financial Management with over 3.35 million shares worth more than $30.34 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, TFC Financial Management held 1.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 2.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.35 million and represent 0.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund and U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 40000.0 shares of worth $0.4 million while later fund manager owns 20000.0 shares of worth $0.2 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.