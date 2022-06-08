SentinelOne Inc. (S) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 5.11% Rise

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) has seen 3.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.12B, closed the last trade at $24.25 per share which meant it gained $1.18 on the day or 5.11% during that session. The S stock price is -223.84% off its 52-week high price of $78.53 and 23.13% above the 52-week low of $18.64. The 3-month trading volume is 4.63 million shares.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Sporting 5.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the S stock price touched $24.25 or saw a rise of 7.79%. Year-to-date, SentinelOne Inc. shares have moved -51.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) have changed -7.12%.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SentinelOne Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.24%, compared to 7.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 81.30%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $74.64 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $84.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -239.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.44%.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.53% with a share float percentage of 83.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SentinelOne Inc. having a total of 284 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, Llc with over 34.44 million shares worth more than $1.74 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Insight Holdings Group, Llc held 18.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Third Point, LLC, with the holding of over 26.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.35 billion and represent 14.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.90% shares in the company for having 7.24 million shares of worth $300.38 million while later fund manager owns 6.35 million shares of worth $320.55 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.42% of company’s outstanding stock.