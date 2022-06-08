Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has a beta value of 0.40 and has seen 2.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $197.26M, closed the recent trade at $1.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.35% during that session. The SHIP stock price is -44.55% off its 52-week high price of $1.59 and 30.0% above the 52-week low of $0.77. The 3-month trading volume is 3.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Sporting -4.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the SHIP stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares have moved 27.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) have changed 2.68%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.86%, compared to 21.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 400.00% and 600.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.59 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $37.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $20.4 million and $27.49 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 50.00% for the current quarter and 35.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.90% over the past 5 years.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 8.70%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.29% with a share float percentage of 4.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 0.87 million shares worth more than $0.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Millennium Management LLC held 0.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.66 million and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 82951.0 shares of worth $76182.0 while later fund manager owns 72085.0 shares of worth $80014.0 as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.