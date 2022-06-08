San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Shares Have Inclined 133.50% Year To Date

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $652.84M, closed the recent trade at $14.48 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 1.83% during that session. The SJT stock price is 0.35% off its 52-week high price of $14.43 and 74.1% above the 52-week low of $3.75. The 3-month trading volume is 888.96K shares.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) trade information

Sporting 1.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the SJT stock price touched $14.48 or saw a rise of 1.5%. Year-to-date, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares have moved 133.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) have changed 25.40%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.37% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.50 while the price target rests at a high of $20.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -41.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -41.57% from the levels at last check today.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 140.61% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.90% over the past 5 years.

SJT Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.91 at a share yield of 6.43%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 9.27%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.53% with a share float percentage of 14.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with San Juan Basin Royalty Trust having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are K2 Principal Fund, L.P. with over 2.01 million shares worth more than $12.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, K2 Principal Fund, L.P. held 4.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.03 million and represent 1.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 35102.0 shares of worth $0.21 million while later fund manager owns 6013.0 shares of worth $41910.0 as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.