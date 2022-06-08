RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) has a beta value of 0.39 and has seen 2.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.03M, closed the last trade at $0.76 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 2.55% during that session. The RIBT stock price is -57.89% off its 52-week high price of $1.20 and 64.47% above the 52-week low of $0.27. The 3-month trading volume is 3.19 million shares.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) trade information

Sporting 2.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the RIBT stock price touched $0.76 or saw a rise of 4.4%. Year-to-date, RiceBran Technologies shares have moved 117.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) have changed 74.67%.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 91.92% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.31 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $8.47 million and $6.91 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.90% for the current quarter and 10.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 34.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

RIBT Dividends

RiceBran Technologies is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.74% with a share float percentage of 19.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RiceBran Technologies having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY with over 10.65 million shares worth more than $3.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY held 20.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Roumell Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.49 million and represent 2.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 1.41 million shares of worth $0.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.7 million shares of worth $0.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.