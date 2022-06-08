REE Automotive Ltd. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $515.26M, closed the recent trade at $1.50 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.01% during that session. The REE stock price is -677.33% off its 52-week high price of $11.66 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $1.25. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

Sporting 1.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the REE stock price touched $1.50 or saw a rise of 6.25%. Year-to-date, REE Automotive Ltd. shares have moved -73.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) have changed -17.22%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that REE Automotive Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -60.71%, compared to 5.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 147,066.70%.

4 have an estimated revenue figure of $250k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.92% with a share float percentage of 23.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with REE Automotive Ltd. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with over 26.67 million shares worth more than $50.68 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. held 11.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, with the holding of over 13.76 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.14 million and represent 5.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.93% shares in the company for having 4.57 million shares of worth $18.96 million while later fund manager owns 0.58 million shares of worth $1.52 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.