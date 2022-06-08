PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has a beta value of 2.26 and has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.87B, closed the recent trade at $43.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.18% during that session. The PBF stock price is -0.18% off its 52-week high price of $43.74 and 83.42% above the 52-week low of $7.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.56 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.24.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

Sporting -0.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the PBF stock price touched $43.66 or saw a rise of 0.75%. Year-to-date, PBF Energy Inc. shares have moved 237.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have changed 40.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.14, which means that the shares’ value could drop -27.89% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -14.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.74% from the levels at last check today.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PBF Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 227.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 371.60%, compared to 18.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 357.10% and 1,591.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.83 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.79 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $6.15 billion and $7.19 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 59.70% for the current quarter and 36.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.70% over the past 5 years.

PBF Dividends

PBF Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 27 and August 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.94% with a share float percentage of 90.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PBF Energy Inc. having a total of 337 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.56 million shares worth more than $403.6 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 13.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $298.92 million and represent 10.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.64% shares in the company for having 6.82 million shares of worth $166.14 million while later fund manager owns 4.64 million shares of worth $113.16 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.84% of company’s outstanding stock.