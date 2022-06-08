Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.38B, closed the recent trade at $3.70 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 3.93% during that session. The KIND stock price is -402.43% off its 52-week high price of $18.59 and 33.24% above the 52-week low of $2.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Sporting 3.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the KIND stock price touched $3.70 or saw a rise of 6.09%. Year-to-date, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares have moved -54.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) have changed -4.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.32% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -143.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.62% from the levels at last check today.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.85%, compared to 4.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $55.67 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.44 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.98% with a share float percentage of 69.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.87 million shares worth more than $85.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bond Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 6.96 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.67 million and represent 5.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.29% shares in the company for having 5.0 million shares of worth $39.45 million while later fund manager owns 4.22 million shares of worth $26.47 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.62% of company’s outstanding stock.