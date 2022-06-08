MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) investors to reap big returns again

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) has seen 1.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $460.28M, closed the last trade at $1.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.76% during that session. The ML stock price is -544.32% off its 52-week high price of $11.34 and 33.52% above the 52-week low of $1.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 million shares.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) trade information

Sporting -2.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the ML stock price touched $1.76 or saw a rise of 6.38%. Year-to-date, MoneyLion Inc. shares have moved -56.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) have changed 10.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MoneyLion Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.94%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 102.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $83.76 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $88.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

ML Dividends

MoneyLion Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.00% with a share float percentage of 54.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MoneyLion Inc. having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are StepStone Group LP with over 24.41 million shares worth more than $61.27 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, StepStone Group LP held 10.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Atalaya Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 6.89 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.3 million and represent 2.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Arbitrage Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.81% shares in the company for having 1.91 million shares of worth $4.61 million while later fund manager owns 1.28 million shares of worth $5.18 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.