Missfresh Limited (MF) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) has seen 15.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.03M, closed the last trade at $0.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -10.63% during that session. The MF stock price is -3828.57% off its 52-week high price of $11.00 and 46.43% above the 52-week low of $0.15. The 3-month trading volume is 7.66 million shares.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) trade information

Sporting -10.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the MF stock price touched $0.28 or saw a rise of 26.37%. Year-to-date, Missfresh Limited shares have moved -94.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 69.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) have changed -8.12%.

Missfresh Limited (MF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -93.48% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.40% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $296.67 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $318.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

MF Dividends

Missfresh Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.43% with a share float percentage of 4.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Missfresh Limited having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Davis Selected Advisers, LP with over 6.17 million shares worth more than $5.58 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Davis Selected Advisers, LP held 2.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Glade Brook Capital Partners LLC, with the holding of over 2.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.64 million and represent 1.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Davis Global Fund and Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.70% shares in the company for having 3.52 million shares of worth $10.28 million while later fund manager owns 1.1 million shares of worth $3.2 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.