MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 16.73% Stock Price Incline

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.69B, closed the recent trade at $6.35 per share which meant it gained $0.91 on the day or 16.73% during that session. The MNSO stock price is -288.66% off its 52-week high price of $24.68 and 20.16% above the 52-week low of $5.07. The 3-month trading volume is 621.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

Sporting 16.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the MNSO stock price touched $6.35 or saw a rise of 2.16%. Year-to-date, MINISO Group Holding Limited shares have moved -47.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) have changed -9.93%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $69.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.86% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $54.42 while the price target rests at a high of $82.21. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1194.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -757.01% from the levels at last check today.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -51.69% over the past 6 months, compared to -6.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $386.24 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $437.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 14.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.11%.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.87 at a share yield of 34.41%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.15% with a share float percentage of 27.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MINISO Group Holding Limited having a total of 98 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 13.47 million shares worth more than $139.29 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 6.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Schroder Investment Management Group, with the holding of over 10.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $111.29 million and represent 4.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.43% shares in the company for having 0.96 million shares of worth $9.78 million while later fund manager owns 0.91 million shares of worth $9.26 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.