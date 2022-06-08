Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has seen 4.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $411.24M, closed the last trade at $1.84 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.66% during that session. The RIDE stock price is -758.7% off its 52-week high price of $15.80 and 18.48% above the 52-week low of $1.50. The 3-month trading volume is 8.13 million shares.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Sporting 1.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the RIDE stock price touched $1.84 or saw a rise of 14.62%. Year-to-date, Lordstown Motors Corp. shares have moved -46.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have changed -3.66%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lordstown Motors Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.18%, compared to 5.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 29.50% and 27.80% for the next quarter.

5 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.35% with a share float percentage of 36.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lordstown Motors Corp. having a total of 223 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.26 million shares worth more than $38.86 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.95 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.93 million and represent 5.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.32% shares in the company for having 4.58 million shares of worth $13.74 million while later fund manager owns 3.56 million shares of worth $12.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.80% of company’s outstanding stock.