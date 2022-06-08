Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) investors to reap big returns again

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 5.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.46M, closed the recent trade at $0.45 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 23.24% during that session. The KPRX stock price is -1328.89% off its 52-week high price of $6.43 and 22.22% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 250.01K shares.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) trade information

Sporting 23.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the KPRX stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 31.3%. Year-to-date, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -75.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) have changed -19.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -71.34% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.90% over the past 5 years.

KPRX Dividends

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.61% with a share float percentage of 24.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.52 million shares worth more than $0.79 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 4.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 1.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 0.27 million shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $82070.0 as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.04% of company’s outstanding stock.