Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT)’s 20.49% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) has seen 1.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $129.60M, closed the recent trade at $1.74 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 20.49% during that session. The KPLT stock price is -760.92% off its 52-week high price of $14.98 and 36.78% above the 52-week low of $1.10. The 3-month trading volume is 826.35K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) trade information

Sporting 20.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the KPLT stock price touched $1.74 or saw a rise of 9.84%. Year-to-date, Katapult Holdings Inc. shares have moved -57.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) have changed -11.11%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -129.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.53% from the levels at last check today.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Katapult Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3,300.00%, compared to 14.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.25 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $77.47 million and $39.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -13.20% for the current quarter and 69.80% for the next.

KPLT Dividends

Katapult Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.65% with a share float percentage of 48.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Katapult Holdings Inc. having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 5.0 million shares worth more than $16.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 5.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Iridian Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 4.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.52 million and represent 4.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.93% shares in the company for having 0.91 million shares of worth $2.09 million while later fund manager owns 0.78 million shares of worth $2.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.80% of company’s outstanding stock.