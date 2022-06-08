Investors In Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Will Start Making Money Again

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 4.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.97B, closed the recent trade at $9.69 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 0.89% during that session. The SWN stock price is -0.93% off its 52-week high price of $9.78 and 60.68% above the 52-week low of $3.81. The 3-month trading volume is 35.80 million shares.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Sporting 0.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the SWN stock price touched $9.69 or saw a rise of 1.52%. Year-to-date, Southwestern Energy Company shares have moved 106.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have changed 31.51%.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Southwestern Energy Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 95.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.67%, compared to 26.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.90% and 29.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.10%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.51 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.54 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.05 billion and $1.6 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 44.20% for the current quarter and -3.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 65.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 99.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.00%.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.31% with a share float percentage of 89.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southwestern Energy Company having a total of 467 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 168.74 million shares worth more than $1.21 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 118.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $553.66 million and represent 10.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.40% shares in the company for having 71.4 million shares of worth $314.16 million while later fund manager owns 50.36 million shares of worth $251.3 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.51% of company’s outstanding stock.