Investor Confidence Dwindles After Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) Shares Drop By About -7.91

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $997.17M, closed the recent trade at $68.56 per share which meant it lost -$7.91 on the day or -10.35% during that session. The EGLE stock price is -14.86% off its 52-week high price of $78.75 and 47.23% above the 52-week low of $36.18. The 3-month trading volume is 453.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $4.62.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) trade information

Sporting -10.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the EGLE stock price touched $68.56 or saw a rise of 12.94%. Year-to-date, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares have moved 68.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have changed 12.29%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $77.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.99% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $90.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -31.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.07% from the levels at last check today.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 84.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.96%, compared to 21.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.70% and 2.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $143.36 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $139.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $105.33 million and $136.48 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 36.10% for the current quarter and 1.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.60% over the past 5 years.

EGLE Dividends

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 8.00 at a share yield of 10.46%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.96% with a share float percentage of 86.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. having a total of 177 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oaktree Capital Management Lp with over 3.78 million shares worth more than $172.06 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Oaktree Capital Management Lp held 27.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 1.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.4 million and represent 8.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Transportation and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Transportation ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.90% shares in the company for having 0.67 million shares of worth $35.41 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $17.47 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.