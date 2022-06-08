How Is The Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) has seen 79.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company closed the last trade at $0.59 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 9.46% during that session. The IMPP stock price is -1544.07% off its 52-week high price of $9.70 and 35.59% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 58.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 41.19 million shares.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Sporting 9.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the IMPP stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 4.08%. Year-to-date, Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares have moved -72.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) have changed -33.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -92.13% over the past 6 months.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.63% with a share float percentage of 3.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Imperial Petroleum Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glendon Capital Management, LP with over 0.8 million shares worth more than $1.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Glendon Capital Management, LP held 1.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MSD Partners, L.P., with the holding of over 0.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.94 million and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Micro Cap Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 28708.0 shares of worth $61435.0 while later fund manager owns 4896.0 shares of worth $11603.0 as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.