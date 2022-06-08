Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) has a beta value of 3.12 and has seen 8.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $449.24M, closed the last trade at $1.62 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 5.19% during that session. The ACB stock price is -556.79% off its 52-week high price of $10.64 and 7.41% above the 52-week low of $1.50. The 3-month trading volume is 10.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Sporting 5.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the ACB stock price touched $1.62 or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have moved -70.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) have changed -42.35%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.71 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -146.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.56% from current levels.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -125.41%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.20%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $41.5 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $43.82 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -50.40% over the past 5 years.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.28% with a share float percentage of 18.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Cannabis Inc. having a total of 321 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 11.44 million shares worth more than $61.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 5.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.81 million and represent 2.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.94% shares in the company for having 11.08 million shares of worth $46.1 million while later fund manager owns 2.5 million shares of worth $10.4 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.