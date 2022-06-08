HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) has seen 20.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.58M, closed the recent trade at $1.81 per share which meant it gained $0.79 on the day or 77.62% during that session. The HTCR stock price is -241.99% off its 52-week high price of $6.19 and 48.07% above the 52-week low of $0.94. The 3-month trading volume is 232.53K shares.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) trade information

Sporting 77.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the HTCR stock price touched $1.81 or saw a rise of 8.12%. Year-to-date, HeartCore Enterprises Inc. shares have moved -79.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) have changed -42.37%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.94% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.85 while the price target rests at a high of $7.85. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -333.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -333.7% from the levels at last check today.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) estimates and forecasts

HTCR Dividends

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.07% with a share float percentage of 0.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HeartCore Enterprises Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company.