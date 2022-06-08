Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.10B, closed the recent trade at $24.78 per share which meant it lost -$2.15 on the day or -7.99% during that session. The GNK stock price is -9.56% off its 52-week high price of $27.15 and 46.69% above the 52-week low of $13.21. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.18.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) trade information

Sporting -7.99% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the GNK stock price touched $24.78 or saw a rise of 8.73%. Year-to-date, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares have moved 68.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have changed 19.32%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.32% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $37.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -49.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.33% from the levels at last check today.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 71.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.56%, compared to 21.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.30% and -14.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.70%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $119.27 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $126.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $121.01 million and $120.09 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.40% for the current quarter and 5.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.50% over the past 5 years.

GNK Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between April 11 and April 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.16 at a share yield of 11.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.47% with a share float percentage of 81.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genco Shipping & Trading Limited having a total of 233 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.29 million shares worth more than $100.61 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Centerbridge Partners, L.P., with the holding of over 4.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.03 million and represent 10.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Balanced Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Transportation ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.18% shares in the company for having 1.34 million shares of worth $25.85 million while later fund manager owns 1.17 million shares of worth $18.21 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.