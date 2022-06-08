GasLog Partners LP. (NYSE: GLOP) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -1.03%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has a beta value of 2.69 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $345.91M, closed the recent trade at $6.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.03% during that session. The GLOP stock price is -1.93% off its 52-week high price of $6.88 and 56.44% above the 52-week low of $2.94. The 3-month trading volume is 519.12K shares.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) trade information

Sporting -1.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the GLOP stock price touched $6.75 or saw a rise of 3.57%. Year-to-date, GasLog Partners LP shares have moved 60.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) have changed 29.90%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GasLog Partners LP shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.50%, compared to 21.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 230.00% and 29.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $81.66 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $83.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -190.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.10%.

GLOP Dividends

GasLog Partners LP is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 15.10%.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.49% with a share float percentage of 36.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GasLog Partners LP having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 2.37 million shares worth more than $10.08 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 4.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lonestar Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.29 million and represent 1.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.31% shares in the company for having 1.18 million shares of worth $4.29 million while later fund manager owns 1.18 million shares of worth $4.29 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.