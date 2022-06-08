FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) investors to reap big returns again

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.70B, closed the recent trade at $29.36 per share which meant it lost -$2.66 on the day or -8.31% during that session. The FLNG stock price is -13.62% off its 52-week high price of $33.36 and 57.43% above the 52-week low of $12.50. The 3-month trading volume is 581.48K shares.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) trade information

Sporting -8.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the FLNG stock price touched $29.36 or saw a rise of 11.99%. Year-to-date, FLEX LNG Ltd. shares have moved 36.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) have changed 12.71%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 61.55% over the past 6 months.

FLNG Dividends

FLEX LNG Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.00 at a share yield of 9.37%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.76% with a share float percentage of 43.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FLEX LNG Ltd. having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 2.23 million shares worth more than $52.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Janus Henderson Group PLC held 4.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, with the holding of over 1.05 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.05 million and represent 1.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Continental Small Company Series and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 0.21 million shares of worth $4.17 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $3.16 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.30% of company’s outstanding stock.