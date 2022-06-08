First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.25B, closed the recent trade at $8.77 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.16% during that session. The AG stock price is -111.06% off its 52-week high price of $18.51 and 17.45% above the 52-week low of $7.24. The 3-month trading volume is 6.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Sporting 0.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the AG stock price touched $8.77 or saw a rise of 5.5%. Year-to-date, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares have moved -21.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) have changed -7.59%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Majestic Silver Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,150.00%, compared to 25.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $156.84 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $190 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.08% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 1100.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.80%.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.02 at a share yield of 0.23%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.13% with a share float percentage of 39.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Majestic Silver Corp. having a total of 305 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 26.16 million shares worth more than $344.33 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 8.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $97.32 million and represent 3.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.38% shares in the company for having 11.46 million shares of worth $127.31 million while later fund manager owns 10.5 million shares of worth $118.0 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.02% of company’s outstanding stock.