Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Estimation And Forecast

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) has a beta value of 0.04 and has seen 3.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.51M, closed the last trade at $0.36 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -0.06% during that session. The EVFM stock price is -5816.67% off its 52-week high price of $21.30 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.32. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$3.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) trade information

Sporting -0.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the EVFM stock price touched $0.36 or saw a rise of 12.2%. Year-to-date, Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -93.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) have changed -74.33%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -12400.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -455.56% from current levels.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -93.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.02%, compared to 0.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 64.30% and 34.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 296.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.25 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.63 million and $1.86 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 160.80% for the current quarter and 300.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.60% over the past 5 years.

EVFM Dividends

Evofem Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.