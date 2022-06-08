Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Shares Gain $0.64 After Investor Confidence Raised

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 3.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.41M, closed the last trade at $2.98 per share which meant it gained $0.64 on the day or 27.35% during that session. The ENSV stock price is -193.96% off its 52-week high price of $8.76 and 81.54% above the 52-week low of $0.55. The 3-month trading volume is 5.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

Sporting 27.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the ENSV stock price touched $2.98 or saw a rise of 3.87%. Year-to-date, Enservco Corporation shares have moved 249.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) have changed 1.71%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -67.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.67% from current levels.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 218.07% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 60.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

ENSV Dividends

Enservco Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.05% with a share float percentage of 24.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enservco Corporation having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors Llc held 1.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 83089.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70874.0 and represent 0.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.15% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 76526.0 shares of worth $65276.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.